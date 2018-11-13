Videojuegos
Estos son los nominados a The Game Awards 2018
Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, Spider-Man, Celeste, Monster Hunter World y Assassin's Creed Odyssey compiten para Juego del Año.
A través de una transmisión en vivo se han dado a conocer los nominados a The Game Awards 2018 que como saben es un evento donde se premian los mejores videojuegos del año.
Para esta edición tenemos que God of War y Red Dead Redemption 2 son los juegos con más nominaciones ya que se encuentran en ocho categorías, incluyendo Juego del Año donde compiten contra Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Celeste, Marvel's Spider-Man y Monster Hunter World.
Pueden dejar sus votos en el sitio web de The Game Awards e incluso por otros medios como mensajes directos de Twitter y Facebook Messenger.
A continuación tienen la lista completa de nominados:
JUEGO DEL AÑO
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Celeste
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Monster Hunter: World
- Red Dead Redemption 2
MEJOR JUEGO COMO SERVICIO
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Overwatch
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE JUEGO
- A Way Out
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
MEJOR NARRATIVA
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN ARTÍSTICA
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- God of War
- Octopath Traveler
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Return of the Obra Dinn
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Celeste
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Octopath Traveler
- Red Dead Redemption 2
MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Forza Horizon 4
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN
- Bryan Dechart como Connor, Detroit: Become Human
- Christopher Judge como Kratos, God of War
- Melissanthi Mahut como Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Roger Clark como Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption II
- Yuri Lowenthal como Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man
JUEGOS DE IMPACTO
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- Celeste
- Florence
- Life is Strange 2
- The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE
- Celeste
- Dead Cells
- Intro the Breach
- Return of the Obra Dinn
- The Messenger
MEJOR JUEGO PARA MÓVILES
- Donut County
- Florence
- Fortnite
- PUBG MOBILE
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
MEJOR JUEGO DE REALIDAD VIRTUAL/REALIDAD AUMENTADA
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Beat Saber
- Firewall Zero Hour
- Moss
- Tetris Effect
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Dead Cells
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Far Cry 5
- Mega Man 11
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA
- Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
- God of War
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
MEJOR RPG
- Dragon Quest XI
- Monster Hunter: World
- Ni no Kuni II
- Octopath Traveler
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEAS
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Soul Calibur VI
- Street Fighter V Arcade Edition
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Nintendo Labo
- Overcooked 2
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Super Mario Party
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA
- The Banner Saga 2
- BATTLETECH
- Frostpunk
- Into the Breach
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019
- NBA 2K19
- Forza Horizon 4
- FIFA 19
MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Monster Hunter World
- Sea of Thieves
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
MEJOR JUEGO HECHO POR ESTUDIANTES
- Combat 2018
- Dash Quasar
- JERA
- LIFF
- RE:Charge
MEJOR JUEGO INDEPENDIENTE DEBUT
- Donut County
- Florence
- Moss
- The Messenger
- Yoku’s Island Express
MEJOR JUEGO DE eSPORTS
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- DOTA 2
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Overwatch
MEJOR JUGADOR DE eSPORTS
- SonicFox
- Tokido
- Uzi
- s1mple
- JjoNak
The Game Awards 2018 se llevará a cabo el jueves 6 de diciembre a las 7:30 PM de la Ciudad de México / 10:30 PM de Santiago de Chile, una ceremonia donde además otorgar los premios se darán varios anuncios y sorpresas.
¿Cuál les gusta para Juego del Año?