Entretenimiento
Famosos reaccionan a la muerte de Stan Lee en redes sociales
¡Excelsior!
A nadie le ha sido indiferente la muerte del genio tras la mayoría de los personajes de Marvel Comics, Stan Lee. No es para menos, su legado en forma de personajes e historias ha marcado a gente a través de generaciones y generaciones, y ojo que de seguro lo seguirá haciendo.
Evidentemente, a través de redes sociales muchas compañías y actores que lo conocieron han presentado sus respetos.
En sus 95 años en este mundo, Stan Lee participó en tantos proyectos que no fueron pocas las personas que marcó con su genialidad.
Desde la competencia, DC Comics dice que Stan Lee cambió la forma en la que miramos a los héroes:
He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan.
— DC (@DCComics) November 12, 2018
Ryan Reynolds, que le dio vida a Deadpool en las películas, se muestra claramente impactado:
Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018
Desde Netflix celebran a su héroe:
Thanks for being our hero, Stan. pic.twitter.com/HZlUeZW87s
— Netflix US (@netflix) November 12, 2018
El presentador Larry King a través de sus redes:
We lost a real-life superhero today. Stan Lee was a visionary, who elevated imaginations across the globe. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him. Rest peacefully, Stan. pic.twitter.com/Ie2S18y0A0
— Larry King (@kingsthings) November 12, 2018
El connotado ilustrador, Alex Ross, que dibujo de forma oficial a muchos de los personajes de Lee:
Tenemos un hilo completo de la escritora Gail Simone:
Especially, all my love and support goes to my friends at @Marvel today.
I appreciate you all so much. Thank you for being the next runners in the best of all possible relays.
And now I am going to ugly cry for a good while.
Be nice to each other today, please.
— GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) November 12, 2018
Desde el mundo del "entretenimiento deportivo" y la lucha libre, Jerry Lawler deja sus respetos:
RIP Stan Lee….you were MARVELous!!! pic.twitter.com/l6gjwWuwQR
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) November 12, 2018
Desde la vereda de DC, uno de los ilustradores de Batman deja su homenaje en tinta:
— Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) November 12, 2018
La lista sigue y probablemente se hará eterna con el transcurso de las horas. Les dejamos los más notables hasta el momento
Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO! pic.twitter.com/d1qpuImyzQ
— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 12, 2018
Rest In Peace Stan Lee
😢
— terry crews (@terrycrews) November 12, 2018
Thank u Stan Lee for everything.
— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 12, 2018
His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018