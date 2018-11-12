Famosos reaccionan a la muerte de Stan Lee en redes sociales

2018/11/12

¡Excelsior!

A nadie le ha sido indiferente la muerte del genio tras la mayoría de los personajes de Marvel Comics, Stan Lee. No es para menos, su legado en forma de personajes e historias ha marcado a gente a través de generaciones y generaciones, y ojo que de seguro lo seguirá haciendo.

Evidentemente, a través de redes sociales muchas compañías y actores que lo conocieron han presentado sus respetos.

En sus 95 años en este mundo, Stan Lee participó en tantos proyectos que no fueron pocas las personas que marcó con su genialidad.

Desde la competencia, DC Comics dice que Stan Lee cambió la forma en la que miramos a los héroes:

Ryan Reynolds, que le dio vida a Deadpool en las películas, se muestra claramente impactado:

Desde Netflix celebran a su héroe:

El presentador Larry King a través de sus redes:

El connotado ilustrador, Alex Ross, que dibujo de forma oficial a muchos de los personajes de Lee:

Tenemos un hilo completo de la escritora Gail Simone:

Desde el mundo del "entretenimiento deportivo" y la lucha libre, Jerry Lawler deja sus respetos:

Desde la vereda de DC, uno de los ilustradores de Batman deja su homenaje en tinta:

La lista sigue y probablemente se hará eterna con el transcurso de las horas. Les dejamos los más notables hasta el momento

 