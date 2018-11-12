Famosos reaccionan a la muerte de Stan Lee en redes sociales

A nadie le ha sido indiferente la muerte del genio tras la mayoría de los personajes de Marvel Comics, Stan Lee. No es para menos, su legado en forma de personajes e historias ha marcado a gente a través de generaciones y generaciones, y ojo que de seguro lo seguirá haciendo.

Evidentemente, a través de redes sociales muchas compañías y actores que lo conocieron han presentado sus respetos.

En sus 95 años en este mundo, Stan Lee participó en tantos proyectos que no fueron pocas las personas que marcó con su genialidad.

Desde la competencia, DC Comics dice que Stan Lee cambió la forma en la que miramos a los héroes:

He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan.

Ryan Reynolds, que le dio vida a Deadpool en las películas, se muestra claramente impactado:

Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh

Desde Netflix celebran a su héroe:

Thanks for being our hero, Stan. pic.twitter.com/HZlUeZW87s

El presentador Larry King a través de sus redes:

We lost a real-life superhero today. Stan Lee was a visionary, who elevated imaginations across the globe. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him. Rest peacefully, Stan. pic.twitter.com/Ie2S18y0A0

El connotado ilustrador, Alex Ross, que dibujo de forma oficial a muchos de los personajes de Lee:

Tenemos un hilo completo de la escritora Gail Simone:

Especially, all my love and support goes to my friends at @Marvel today.

I appreciate you all so much. Thank you for being the next runners in the best of all possible relays.

And now I am going to ugly cry for a good while.

Be nice to each other today, please.

