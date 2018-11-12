Entretenimiento
Por fin sucedió: Queen es la banda más escuchada en todo el mundo
Parece que lo único que necesitaba Queen es recordarle a la gente lo grandes que son. Y así, por fin llega a lo más escuchado en el mundo.
Podríamos decir tranquilamente que Queen es una de las bandas más icónicas del mundo y sí, también fue una de las más talentosas. Todo se resume diciendo que hablamos de los más grandes. Esto no ha cambiado con el paso de los años y con la música reciente (cof, cof, Maluma) que ha aparecido, pero parece que la gente lo ha olvidado. Bueno, pues ya es momento de que se acuerden.
Gracias a "Bohemian Rhapsody", la película biográfica de Freddie Mercury que se encuentra actualmente en los cines, la banda ha llegado una vez más al cielo y se ha posicionado como la más escuchada en el mundo.
I don’t usually publish stuff like this. But this is a uniquely thrilling moment. Our Freddie film went straight to number 1 in the UK last week, and this weekend it played on 4,000 screens in the USA, becoming easily the top film there. Now we see this summary of the rest of the world. BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY is Number One in every territory it’s opened in so far. Incredible. The most interesting bits are the comments to the extreme right if you zoom in. A million thanks to all of you who have rushed out to see it and laughed and cried and whooped with joy with us, as you’ve told us. I’m bowled over by your comments – from “It’s the best film I’ve ever seen” to “I cried 50 times”… What we always wanted was for the film to touch people and inspire them. You’re telling us that is what it does. That’s good enough. Good night and sweet dreams all. Some dreams do come true. Here’s hoping yours do. But be careful what you wish for !!! Bri
Brian May confirma que Queen está por las nubes una vez más
Brian May o mejor dicho, el Dr. Brian May fue también ni más ni menos que el guitarrista de Queen (obviamente), y también fue quien confirmó que la banda estaba subiendo como la espuma en todo el mundo, colocándose en el primero lugar de Spotify (segundo en UK, irónicamente).
En cuanto a los países latinos, podemos ver que es México en donde más se escucha a la banda, seguido por Brasil y Chile. Gracias a esto queremos pensar que aún queda esperanza para la humanidad. Y que dios salve a la reina.