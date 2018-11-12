Por fin sucedió: Queen es la banda más escuchada en todo el mundo

View this post on Instagram

I don’t usually publish stuff like this. But this is a uniquely thrilling moment. Our Freddie film went straight to number 1 in the UK last week, and this weekend it played on 4,000 screens in the USA, becoming easily the top film there. Now we see this summary of the rest of the world. BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY is Number One in every territory it’s opened in so far. Incredible. The most interesting bits are the comments to the extreme right if you zoom in. A million thanks to all of you who have rushed out to see it and laughed and cried and whooped with joy with us, as you’ve told us. I’m bowled over by your comments – from “It’s the best film I’ve ever seen” to “I cried 50 times”… What we always wanted was for the film to touch people and inspire them. You’re telling us that is what it does. That’s good enough. Good night and sweet dreams all. Some dreams do come true. Here’s hoping yours do. But be careful what you wish for !!! Bri