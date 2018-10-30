Disfraces fáciles para Halloween: Bajo presupuesto haz lo tuyo

2018/10/30

La gente que celebra esta tradición celta y que es amante de los disfraces fáciles para esta fecha, quieren ver qué más usar además del papel confort.

Los disfraces fáciles para Halloween es una tendencia que crece cada 31 de octubre con la celebración de esta tradición celta en las distintas fiestas y en las diferentes rondas de los niños para pedir dulces.

Claro, en esta lista de imperdibles para armar trajes de bajo presupuesto, podríamos siempre recurrir al papel confort para enrollarnos como Momia, al clásico parche pirata y la pintura de ojos de la mamá para pintarse bigotes, los corchos de vino para pegárselos a ambos lados de la frente, y la habitual sábana de cama para ser el mejor "Fantasma Ble".

Pero acá dejamos otras ideas:

A LO STRANGER THINGS:

Halloween

UN CLÁSICO:

MERLINA ADAMS

CHARLIE BROWN

UN ÍCONO

EDNA MODE

BUENO..UN POCO MÁS ELABORADO

View this post on Instagram

Anzeige/Werbung – Verlinkung auf Person/ Markenerkennung/Repost by @tugcedmr61 ❤️Folgt Ihr ❤️

A post shared by Prima Musicallys – 205+ Tsd. (@prima_musicallys) on

ET

CHUCKY

DÓNDE ESTÁ WALLY

CALABAZA

BOB ROSS

EL INFALTABLE Y FÁCIL FUTBOLISTA

MOMIAS

DOBLE CARA

ANABELLE

FREDDY MERCURY

HULK O SHREK??

View this post on Instagram

Fail #halloween

A post shared by littleturtleboy (@youngturtleboy) on

THE JOKER

View this post on Instagram

Why so serious? #southbeach #halloween #joker

A post shared by Ancil Gonzales (@trinikid_travels) on

SUPERMAN

VAMPIRO

ZOMBIES?

KISS

LEIA

 

 

 

 