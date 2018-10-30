Entretenimiento
Disfraces fáciles para Halloween: Bajo presupuesto haz lo tuyo
La gente que celebra esta tradición celta y que es amante de los disfraces fáciles para esta fecha, quieren ver qué más usar además del papel confort.
Los disfraces fáciles para Halloween es una tendencia que crece cada 31 de octubre con la celebración de esta tradición celta en las distintas fiestas y en las diferentes rondas de los niños para pedir dulces.
Claro, en esta lista de imperdibles para armar trajes de bajo presupuesto, podríamos siempre recurrir al papel confort para enrollarnos como Momia, al clásico parche pirata y la pintura de ojos de la mamá para pintarse bigotes, los corchos de vino para pegárselos a ambos lados de la frente, y la habitual sábana de cama para ser el mejor "Fantasma Ble".
Pero acá dejamos otras ideas:
A LO STRANGER THINGS:
UN CLÁSICO:
MERLINA ADAMS
Wednesday Addams Makeup & Costume video is live on my YouTube channel!! 🦇💀🖤link in bio!! – This was my first “YouTube premier” video! (Still not 100% sure how it works 😅) Thanks to those of you who joined in the live chat 🖤 – I have 3 more Halloween videos coming out before the 31st so keep your eyes peeled! 👀
CHARLIE BROWN
#charliebrown #charliebrownhalloween #halloweenideas #halloweencostume #halloweenready #halloweencostumes #diyholiday #diycostume #diyhalloweencostume #partyready #partytime #costumeparty #peanutsgang #peanutshalloween #easyhalloweencostume #halloweenonabudget #boyfriend #couplescostume #5yearstogether #itsthegreatpumpkincharliebrown #halloweenparty #partyideas #diyhalloween #saturdaynightdate #saturdayparty #weekendparty #nailedit #charmingman #charmingcharliebrown #charmingcharlie
UN ÍCONO
ABBEY'S 7️⃣ DAYS OF [BUDGET] HALLOWEEN 🎃DAY 2: Rosie the Riveter! This is such an easy costume and requires a whole 5 minutes ⏰ to do! Makeup is totally your choice, just throw on a blue button-down shirt 👔, roll up your sleeves, and find a red headband or bandana! An easy AND empowering costume, and pretty much anyone can pull off this look!
EDNA MODE
Well hi there EDNA MODE! 👋 #ad I just posted the tutorial for this easy no-sew Halloween costume on the blog. You have to go see the other pictures… someone was hamming it up in her costume. 😂
BUENO..UN POCO MÁS ELABORADO
Do you want a Repost? Go Follow @ricky_rhino_music + @prima_musicallys to get a bigger Chance for it ❤️
ET
CHUCKY
DÓNDE ESTÁ WALLY
CALABAZA
A day late, but my baby boy is NINE months old 😭😭 He has 2 teefers, LOVES to laugh and smile, is a sleeping champ (he gets that from Mama) can hold his bottles, army crawls, and rolls over continuously. Hes in the 60th percentile for height and weight. Took his flu shot like a champ and continues to be perfect in every way. Preemie what?!
BOB ROSS
EL INFALTABLE Y FÁCIL FUTBOLISTA
MOMIAS
DOBLE CARA
Eccomi mi vedete bene ❓❓ Adoro #Younique e i suoi contest 😍😍 Se c'è del Makeup potrò mai tirarmi indietro ❓ Cosa ho usato ⤵️ 🎃 Palette 4 colori : arrogant, trumphant 🎃 Correttore touch mineral tonalità scarlet 🎃 Rossetto liquido Splash tonalità spontaneous
ANABELLE
FREDDY MERCURY
HULK O SHREK??
THE JOKER
SUPERMAN
VAMPIRO
QUÉ HORROR IR A TRABAJAR @superheromag Dirección y fotografía: @lechix Producción y casting: @carlinthepark Producción ejecutiva: @intheparkproductions Video y montaje: Ulises López Macías @dorianuliseslopez Estilismo: @carlosmroman Maquillaje: @emmimua Peinado: @carlosarriolahair Asistente de Estilismo: @richieav Asistente de Peinado: @chrisboyalvarez Asistente de Maquillaje: @paouliz CAST Alien: @emilianocg @guerxs Fantasma: @intheparkmanagement @anekween Bruja: Sayhuri Arias de @mmrunway @sayhuriarias Momia: @vincevada de @intheparkmanagement Vampira: Syndell Razo @syndellrazo
ZOMBIES?
KISS
LEIA