Descuentos de SEGA para juegos iOS

La compañía de videojuegos SEGA se une a las famosas “promociones por cualquier pretexto” y rebaja varios de sus clásicos títulos disponibles para dispositivos iOS.

El descuento durará hasta el día 29 de agosto, así que aún tienen tres días para pensars cual comprar. Los títulos están a 0.80€ osea 1 USD aproximadamente.

Entre los más destacados están Gunstar Heroes, Streets of Rage 2 y Golden Axe 2. Los tres son famosos títulos que salieron originalmente para la increíble consola Sega Genesis, hace muchos muchos años.

Tras el salto la lista de juegos en descuento con su respectivo enlace.

iPhone

Golden Axe 2 Golden Axe 3 Streets of Rage 2 Streets of Rage 3 Gunstar Heroes ChuChu Rocket!

iPad

ChuChu Rocket! HD

Link: Sega host 69p/99c back-to-school iOS sale, cuts prices of Golden Axe 2 and 3, Gunstar Heroes, Chuchu Rocket!, and more (PocketGamer)