Subastarán el DeLorean y otros objetos de “Back to the Future”‎

Ya hemos hablado antes de las réplicas del DeLorean DMC-12 (en su versión eléctrica y sin condensador de flujo), pero nada como la reproducción más exacta utilizada en las películas de «Back to the Future«. La casa de subastas Profiles in History anunció la subasta de este automóvil deportivo junto con otros objetos clave en la película, como el almanaque, la chaqueta y zapatillas futuristas de Marty Mcfly en el 2015.

Estos objetos fueron donados por Bob Gale, guionista y productor de la trilogía, y los ingresos de esta subasta serán destinados a la organización caritativa Variety-The Children’s Charity of Southern California y la fundación Team Fox, creada por el actor Michael J. Fox para el estudio del Parkinson.

Cabe señalar que el DeLorean subastado está valorado entre 80.000 y 100.000 dólares (por lo menos unos 20 mil dólares más caro que las nuevas unidades edición limitada de DMC), la chaqueta espera recaudar hasta 50 mil dólares y el almanaque podría rondar los 5 mil dólares.

La subasta tendrá lugar el 6 de noviembre en Universal Studios Hollywood, en Los Ángeles, donde también se subastarán artículos de varias películas y serie famosas del cine. El catálogo incluye 151 piezas de Hollywood [PDF], que incluyen el primer número del cómic de Superman (1939), la nueva versión de K.I.T.T. para la serie de TV (2008), el «Ticket de Oro» de Willy Wonka y la fábrica de chocolate (1971), entre muchos otros.

A propósito de 25 años del estreno de la primera parte de la trilogía, Universal Studios re-estrenó el 1 de Octubre una versión remasterizada para el cine (Reino Unido y Estados Unidos) y lanzará la trilogía completa en Blu-ray. Mientras tanto ya se espera un videojuego por parte de TellTale Games.

[youtube]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7i89wUv25QU[/youtube]

¡Yo pujaría por el Almanaque!

Actualización: En México se re-estrenerá Back to the Future I el 5 de noviembre.

Link: Sacan a subasta el DeLorean de «Back to the Future» (EPA, vía ABC.es)